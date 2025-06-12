The New York Jets are entering a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn. New York still has plenty of work to do building their roster to fit Glenn's vision of the team. It seems that running back Breece Hall will be a part of that vision despite trade rumors earlier in the offseason.

Jets running back Breece Hall revealed a conversion he had with Aaron Glenn about trade rumors around the 2025 NFL Draft.

“At first, I just kind of like, OK, we'll just see what happens,” Hall said via the team website. “And then, AG called me and told me: ‘Breece, you think I want to trade you?' And I was like, I don't know. He's like, ‘Breece, I don't want to trade you. I want you to be here. You're going to be here, you're our running back.' And so that felt really good. And then just to sit down with him and have a long conversation, and for him to fill me in. For me to get to know him and everything, it's been cool. And to see how our practices are run, how competitive he likes it to be and how he likes to put the ball down and just let us play. It's been fun.”

Shortly before the 2025 NFL Draft, there were rumors that Hall was potentially available via trade.

Hall is in the final year of his rookie contract and will have plenty to prove during the 2025 season.

Breece Hall wants to prove his worth to new Jets coaching staff ahead of 2025 NFL season

Article Continues Below

Hall is not going to let one phone call make him become complacent.

Hall understands that he still needs to prove himself to his new coaching staff, especially in a contract year.

“I'm not obligated to anything,” Hall said. “I'm around the new GM [Darren Mougey], new coaches, a lot of new faces. So for me, I got to prove that I am the guy. That's every day. I feel like my skill set, I'm a three-down back. We have a great running back room, and a lot of healthy competition. But my mentality is every day I'm going to prove that I am the best back on this roster, one of the best backs in the league.”

The Jets also have a pair of second-year running backs, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who could be in the mix at running back.

“I have a quote on my phone. It says, ‘If not me, then who?' I look at it every morning. And that's like my internal motivation because I'm very self-motivated,” Hall concluded.

Hall could have a breakout season in 2025 if he can keep his role as the team's bell cow back.