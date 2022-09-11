Denzel Mims is inactive for the New York Jets 2022 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, just as he predicted.

Jets inactives: QB Zach Wilson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Denzel Mims, OL Conor McDermott, DE Bryce Huff. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 11, 2022

The wide receiver, who requested a trade during training camp, said two weeks ago that he expected to be inactive in Week 1. Mims is sixth on the depth chart but said he has done enough to be a starter. He’s been looking up to Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith ever since OTAs and clearly nothing has changed now that the season is starting.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said he tried to fulfill the trade request before the 53-man roster was set. However, when the Jets could not get what they deemed fair value — reportedly a fourth-round draft pick — they decided to hold on to Mims. Douglas said he did not believe Mims would be a distraction despite his desire to be traded.

Mims led the Jets with 11 receptions during the preseason. He caught seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants in the preseason finale after which he professed his love for the Jets. However, he played exclusively with the backups and did not get time with the ones., frustrating the third-year pro.

“They’re pretty set who they want,” Mims said.

A second-round pick out of Baylor in 2020, Denzel Mims caught 23 passes and averaged 15.5 yards per catch as a rookie. Last season he fell out of favor quickly with the new coaching staff, battled a training camp illness and lost 20 pounds before finishing with eight catches in 11 games.