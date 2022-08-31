Denzel Mims made the New York Jets’ initial 53-man roster, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy about it.

By the looks of it, Mims is so discouraged by remaining with the Jets that he predicted he’s going to be inactive for the Week 1 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 11.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Mims said he’s “frustrated” with being a backup and believes the coaches do not have an open mind to allow him to compete for a starting role at wide receiver.

“They’re pretty set on who they want,” Mims shared.

The enigmatic third-year pro is one of six receivers on the 53-man roster. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and rookie Garrett Wilson are the starters, while Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and Denzel Mims are next on the depth chart, likely in that order.

Mims requested a trade through his agent last week. The theme was that Mims has shown enough to be a starter and “it’s just time” for him to get a fresh opportunity since he believes the Jets won’t give him a fair shake.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday that a trade was an option before the 53-man roster was finalized, but there wasn’t a deal to be made. He added that he doesn’t believe Mims wants to leave the Jets but is frustrated because “he wants to play.”

The former Baylor standout had his best performance in the NFL on Sunday in a 31-27 preseason win against the New York Giants. Mims caught seven passes for 102 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown which tied the game in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Mims said, “I love the Jets,” though he was less positive when asked what he thought about the coaches.

Coach Robert Saleh has stuck with the narrative that Mims has a role on the Jets this season and deferred any questions about a trade to Douglas. On Tuesday, Saleh said, “I don’t think [Mims is] a hostage” referring to him making the initial roster.

Mims, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had 23 receptions and averaged 15.5 yards per catch as a rookie. However, last season he was ill during training camp, fell out of favor with the coaching staff and ended up with eight catches in 11 games.

Saleh has praised Mims throughout OTAs, minicamp and training camp this season, but did say that Davis, Moore and Wilson deserve to be ahead of him on the depth chart.