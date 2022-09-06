Elijah Moore fantasy football owners will be fired up by anonymous coach’s comments

The New York Jets’ young core could take a big step in 2022. And second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore could be the one leading the unit.

Elijah Moore showed massive potential throughout his rookie season. But before making the jump to the NFL, Moore made a name for himself while at Ole Miss.

Over his three collegiate seasons at Ole Miss, Moore appeared in 31 total games. He recorded 189 total receptions, 2,441 receiving yards, and 16 total touchdowns.

Moore reached a new level during his final season in 2020. He recorded 86 receptions for 1,193 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jets then took Elijah Moore with the 34th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Throughout his rookie season, Moore played in 11 total games while recording six total starts. He finished the season with 43 receptions for 538 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Now, as he heads into year two, expectations are sky high for Moore. He will be playing alongside rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The two could quickly become one of the best pairings in the NFL.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently spoke with an NFC head coach who had nothing but good things to say about Elijah Moore.

According to Schultz, the anonymous head coach stated, “He’s just got it. Every single route he runs is precise, but he also runs every route you need. Everyone thought he was a slot guy, but he played outside most of his rookie yr.”

During his rookie season, Elijah Moore showed flashes of how good he could be. But his injuries held him back at times. Now, he’s playing alongside playmakers in Garrett Wilson, Michael Carter, and Breece Hall. He will also have a bright young quarterback once Zach Wilson returns.

All signs point to Elijah Moore being even better in year two. If all goes to plan, the Jets could be sending out arguably the NFL’s brightest young offensive core.