Sauce Gardner is not content just to be a starting cornerback for the New York Jets this season. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft says he wants to “dominate” as a rookie.

“Everything comes natural,” Gardner told ESPN. “I don’t think I’m going to run into the quote-unquote rookie wall. I think I’ll just be able to go out there and dominate whoever lines up in front of [me].”

Even for a player noted for his confidence, swagger and trash talking, this is a mouthful. Corner is the position in the NFL that typically requires a player the most time to adjust before he can even come close to dominating.

That doesn’t appear to be a concern for Gardner, who was a dominant corner in college at Cincinnati. He didn’t allow a touchdown reception in three seasons there. And NFL quarterbacks must have taken note because Gardner was barely tested in the preseason.

“I’m just looking forward to it (being challenged in the NFL),” Gardner said. “That’s all I have to say about that. I’ve heard that since I got in college my freshman year, ‘You know, they’re going to come after you.’ All right, I’ll be waiting.”

Sauce Gardner’s endearing personality, high profile and swagger just landed him a nice deal with Buffalo Wild Wings, too. “The Sauce Sauce” has been created in his honor, debuting Aug. 31 on his 22nd birthday.

Buffalo Wild Wings is introducing a brand new sauce to its depth chart: 'Sauce Sauce' Named after @nyjets rookie CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner 📸: @BWWings pic.twitter.com/aQSW91s5Au — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 29, 2022

Gardner was officially named a Week 1 starter following the Jets 31-27 win against the New York Giants in their preseason finale Sunday. He will start alongside D.J. Reed after beating out incumbent Bryce Hall.

"I appreciate the way that they made me work for it" Sauce Gardner shares his feelings on being named a week one starter: pic.twitter.com/v0DEh7l6Eg — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 28, 2022

“He’s going to be our Week 1 starter. He’s been fantastic,” coach Robert Saleh said. “With the overall body of work since OTAs it’s clear the kid’s going to be pretty good.”

Clearly Saleh toned down his public comments. The Jets have been thrilled not only with Gardner’s skill and confidence, but his work ethic and passion to learn has stood out, as well.

There’s no toning down Sauce Gardner, though. The kid’s ready to dominate. Just ask him.