The New York Jets took Sauce Gardner at No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he is now reaching the end of his first NFL training camp and the start of the regular season is soon approaching.

Gardner reportedly gained the moniker “Sauce” as a teenage football player while experimenting with various dipping sauces. That’s fitting as he just linked up with a restaurant chain that fits the bill. On Aug. 31, Gardner’s birthday, Buffalo Wild Wings will add a new sauce to their menu called “Sauce Sauce.”

"Our partnership was meant to be." Buffalo Wild Wings is introducing 'Sauce Sauce' nation-wide Aug.31 in a partnership with the #Jets cornerback. Ahmad Gardner talked about rookie expectations and the idea of being tested more in the NFL. https://t.co/BSwMwDElp1 pic.twitter.com/sy3ST8A5be — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) August 29, 2022

“Our partnership was meant to be. It is natural. I have my sauce, it is a smoky, sweet and spicy barbecue. It has its own personality, just like me,” explained Gardner. “We go hand in hand. I just appreciate them giving me the opportunity to partner with them. I am looking forward to it. I think I am the only person with my own sauce. The fact that it is able to be called ‘Sauce Sauce,’ it really is my sauce. It is just a blessing, man.”

Gardner arrived in New York with a reputation as a lockdown cornerback from the University of Cincinnati. During his collegiate career, the Detroit native allowed zero touchdowns.

Measuring success as a cornerback can be tricky at times. In fact, the Detroit native was targeted on only 8.5% of covering snaps for the Bearcats last season. He allowed zero completions of 20 yards or more in his last collegiate season. In the preseason, Gardner was targeted zero times on 23 covering snaps in the Jets’ three NFL preseason games.

Gardner, who declined to divulge a particular individual game that he has marked on his calendar, does have certain team and individual expectations for his first season. He will get his first taste of regular season action on Sept. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I want to be a Pro Bowler, All-Pro. I want to win a Super Bowl,” Gardner told CBSSports.com. “I just want to be a phenomenal teammate that leads by example and push the rest of my teammates to be the greatest that they can be.”

Despite finishing last season in the AFC East cellar with a 4-13 record, there is cautious optimism surrounding the Jets. They welcomed not only Gardner but three other players selected in the top 40 of the 2022 NFL Draft. This includes Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, and Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

Last season, opposing quarterbacks had the second-highest passer rating against the Jets’ secondary. In fact, over 40% of opponent pass attempts resulted in a first down, which was also the second-worst mark behind Houston. Gardner should help address that issue. He should add some of that sauce to the Jets’ D.