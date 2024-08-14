A torn Achilles might have cost Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets an entire season last year, but both the team and its star quarterback still has plenty of good reasons to be optimistic ahead of the 2024 NFL season. One reason is the wide receiver Malachi Corley, who has shined in training camp and taken the elite QB's attention. This development is huge for the Jets rookie, who could become another of Rodgers' weapons on the field.

Likewise, the NFL media has noticed Corley's emergence, too.

“Corley is going to be an extremely fun weapon within the offense. Plenty of opportunity for creativity with him and Rodgers is already looking his way,” as reported by Brandyn Pokrass and shared by the account 32BeatWriters on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets' new weapon

The Jets had traded up early in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft to grab Malachi Corley with pick number 65 overall, believing that the skills he showed at the Reese's Senior Bowl will translate to the pro leagues. For instance, he had even received the nickname “YAC King” while at Western Kentucky for his ability to collect yards after the catch. Upon signing his $6.073-million contract, the WR a signing bonus of $1.237 million.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich noticed Corley at the game.

“It was hard because we had such a big group and everything was so accelerated, but definitely got to see the dog he is, the competitor he is,” he said. “People throw around style of play a lot and a lot of times it's fabricated and it's coach talk or it's organization talk, but he really embodies a different style of play than most receivers. He is intensely physical and nasty and not only wants to beat you, he wants to let you know about it.”

In his college career, Corley logged 984 total yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions, earning him a selection to the All-Conference USA First Team. Additionally, the pass-catcher had eight touchdowns in 12 games, and he completed at least four receptions per game.

Corley and Rodgers

It's easy to understand how an elite QB like Aaron Rodgers could take a shine to the Jets rookie Malachi Corley. Rodgers will need every weapon in the Jets arsenal if he wants to get payback for the lost 2023 season, where the team floundered to a 7-10 record and missed the postseason for the 13th straight year. Not only do the Jets still hold the league record for the longest active playoff drought, but they also finished below .500 for the eighth straight season.