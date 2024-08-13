The New York Jets have high hopes for the upcoming 2024 campaign, largely because they are expecting to have Aaron Rodgers back on the field for them. Rodgers played just four snaps last season before he tore his Achilles in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, so all eyes are going to be on him to see how he fares in his return to action.

While Rodgers is preparing for his 20th season in the NFL, fans have openly wondered whether or not he would partake in the team's preseason action considering he missed virtually the entire 2023 campaign. When asked about his preseason status, though, Rodgers didn't seem to think that he would have to play in New York's remaining two tune-up games.

Via Zack Blatt:

“Aaron Rodgers said ‘I don’t think I need to' play in the preseason on The Morning Show with Boomer & Gio.”

Should Aaron Rodgers suit up for the Jets' preseason action?

Typically, a veteran like Rodgers wouldn't be expected to play in preseason action, but considering how he is attempting to comeback from a torn Achilles at the age of 40, it wouldn't necessarily be a bad idea to get him some live game action before the season starts. That doesn't seem to be a part of his plans, though.

Rodgers is a longtime veteran, so there's no doubt that he knows what to do to get himself ready for the regular season. But it's fair to wonder whether sitting out these preseason games is the right move. There's naturally going to be some rust that needs to be shaken off when you take that long of an absence from anything, let alone playing professional football in the NFL.

The hope is going to have to be that Rodgers can return without skipping a beat, because playing in the preseason doesn't seem to be on his radar. Realistically speaking, it probably would be better to get him a couple of drives of action before the regular season starts, but there's also a chance that he doesn't want to risk re-injuring himself before the start of the season.

Who knows, maybe Rodgers could change his mind, but that seems unlikely to happen, and fans shouldn't expect to see him playing at all during the preseason. Whether that's a good or bad thing remains to be seen, but assuming Rodgers can pick up where he left off when he returns to the field, it ultimately should become a moot point for the team.