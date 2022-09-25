The New York Jets are quietly one of the more intriguing rosters in the NFL. Despite low expectations, the team has some great young pieces on both sides of the ball. One of these guys is Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Many expect Wilson to be the franchise quarterback of the Jets in the future.

Zach Wilson’s 2022 season debut for the Jets was put on hold after a knee injury he suffered in the preseason. After a month or so of recovery, it seems like the QB is ready to play. A report by Ian Rapoport revealed that Wilson could be ready to go for the team by Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With no setbacks and continued progress as he recovers from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his knee, #Jets QB Zach Wilson is expected to be cleared by doctors next week, sources say. That puts him in line to play against the Steelers in Week 4. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The Jets have started former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco under center without Zach Wilson. The results have been mixed, dropping the season-opener against Baltimore, but coming back in dramatic fashion against Cleveland. Despite Flacco’s comeback bid, the team will most likely be handing the reins back to Wilson when he returns.

For now, though, the Jets will be playing without Wilson for at least one more game. They now host the Cincinnati Bengals, a team struggling to start the year after their Super Bowl run. Getting one against the reigning AFC champions would be a huge boost of confidence for the young New York team.

Wilson will need to prove a lot in his second season in the league. The Jets quarterback was incredibly hyped by draft analysts leading up to his selection. Can he reach the lofty expectations set upon him by the team and the fans?