The Winnipeg Jets have won eight straight games to open the 2024-25 NHL season. After a disappointing playoff exit last season, they are the last unbeaten team remaining and on their way to another playoff appearance. Forward Mark Scheifele spoke with Aaron Vickers of NHL.com about the Jets’ mentality on the winning streak.

“I think there’s no complacency,” Scheifele said. “We’ve found ways to get wins, but I think the biggest thing is to continue to work at things and continue to get better. It’s still so early in the season. There’s a lot of games left and I think you can’t let complacency set in because we’ve won a few in a row. We have to continue to push for more and continue to push for a more full effort throughout the game.”

Last year, almost everything went right for the Jets in the regular season. Connor Helebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as the top goaltender and they clinched the best record in the Western Conference. They were wiped out of the playoffs in five games against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Jets know that a great regular season can be forgotten by a poor postseason performance. Scheifele has been a part of plenty of division winners that faltered in the playoffs. He is part of the core that can make sure this team is not the next victim of that.

Jets must lean on veterans to make deep playoff run

Before the 2023-24 season began, many assumed it would be a “Last Dance” of sorts for the Winnipeg Jets. Both Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck were entering contract years and could have been big trade pieces. They both signed massive extensions to remain in Winnipeg and had a great season. Now, they are two of the highest-paid players at their positions and must make the deals worth it.

They are not the only veterans that can bring the Jets to playoff success. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, and Kyle Connor are all excellent players with playoff experience. The problem for this team is that they are in an excellent division. The Stars will contend for the title, Colorado will bounce back from this slow start, and Utah looks like a solid team. While the season is still young, banking points is very important.

The Jets look to push their winning streak to nine games on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings and Blue Jackets follow Toronto on the schedule.