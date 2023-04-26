Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Winnipeg Jets head into Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday looking to stave off elimination. But, they will be without a very important player.

Rick Bowness said Wednesday that Mark Schiefele won’t be available to play but a Game 6 return is still possible if they get that far, as reported by Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Schiefele is reportedly dealing with an upper-body injury that is limited his range of motion, hence why he’s sitting out. The veteran exited Monday’s 4-2 loss early because of the ailment and has scored just once so far in the playoffs.

This is truly a brutal blow for the Jets. Schiefele scored 42 times and tallied 26 assists in 81 contests during the regular season, serving as one of Winnipeg’s most consistent players. To make matters worse, star defenceman Josh Morrissey is also out for the remainder of the series after suffering an injury in Game 3.

“It’s unfortunate obviously to lose Mark, a guy we really rely on. The guys battled extremely hard,” Blake Wheeler said after the game Monday about his teammate, via Sportsnet. “Bad luck, whatever you want to call it.”

Schiefele was the Jets’ leading goal scorer in 2022-23. His production will be sorely missed. But, hopefully, he can get right and potentially suit up in Game 6 if Winnipeg can beat Vegas in their own rink Thursday. On a more positive note, Nikolaj Ehlers is a game-time decision. He hasn’t played since the beginning of the campaign due to a hernia surgery. His return would provide a boost.