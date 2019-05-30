Jets went behind Todd Bowles’ back before he was fired

The New York Jets waited until after last season ended to fire Todd Bowles, but it appears they were already reaching out to coaches when Bowles was still in charge of the team.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, CEO Christopher Johnson had a meeting in late in the 2018 season with now-former G.M. Mike Maccagnan, former V.P. of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger, and agent Erik Burkhardt to discuss one thing, how they could get Kliff Kingsbury to sign on to be the next head coach of the Jets.

Mehta also confirms that Johnson reached out to an intermediary to touch base with two established coaches to see if they had an interest in being the Jets coach and if they were hired they would have had the power to fire Macccgnan.

Pro Football Talk had reported December 23rd that the team had reached out to Jim Harbaugh to gauge his interest in the job. Johnson quickly denied that report but according to Mehta’s sources, Pro Football Talk was correct in their report.

Most everyone knew that Bowles was gone after the season but if the team wanted to start the job search process they should have just fired Bowles with a month left in the season, much like the Green Bay Packers did with Mike McCarthy.

With the way the Jets have run their organization the last few years it really shouldn’t be a surprise this is how it went down with Bowles and hopefully if the team decides to let Adam Gase go down the road he will be treated a little better.