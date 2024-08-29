The New York Jets may have a very good roster in place, a rarity in recent memory, but they still do not have a strong reputation around the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury that plunged the team into rough 2023 wasn’t his fault but he has been a distraction at various points during his tenure there. With all the back-and-forth between him and his own team and the increasingly worrying Haason Reddick situation, the Jets are still rife with sideshows as they own the longest playoff drought in the big four North American leagues.

The Athletic ran an anonymous survey of NFL agents that named the Jets as one of the most unstable organizations in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers received nine of the 31 votes, the Las Vegas Raiders got seven and the Jets were one of four teams to receive three votes. The others were the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals.

One agent explained that how the Jets deal with Rodgers exemplifies their instability.

“There is complete disarray over there,” the agent said to The Athletic. “Look at how they’ve handled Aaron Rodgers. Has one player had more power than him? He skipped minicamp. They have been unable to convert him into a team player. The vibe inside the building is terrible.”

Jets, Aaron Rodgers called out by NFL agent

Rodgers moves to the beat of his own drum. He always has. The Jets' willingness to put up with him has been firm but it has certainly led to some friction. Bringing in players and coaches he is familiar with is one thing but Rodgers certainly pushes boundaries. It could all be worth it if he can finally lift the team to the playoffs again. But it’s unclear if he can get them to the postseason — and if it would entirely make up for all the headlines he creates.

The Jets should be a solid team in 2024 if Rodgers can still throw the pigskin well and New York's young studs can continue to play well. Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Quinen Williams and Breece Hall are beasts. Reddick is also good, though it’s uncertain if he'll even play. New York becoming a good team can go a long way in changing its negative image.