Published November 9, 2022



Zach Wilson and the New York Jets aren’t the only ones believing they can make it to the playoffs. Several NFL personnel also see them continuing their hot streak in the second half of the season and putting an end to their long postseason drought.

After nine weeks of NFL football, the Jets are 6-3 on the season, good for second in the AFC East–just behind the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. New York hasn’t topped their division since 2002 and the team hasn’t really made it to the playoffs since 2010, but the future is looking bright for them this campaign.

The Jets have won five of their last six games heading to their bye in Week 10, and according to multiple NFL personnel interviewed by ESPN, Robert Saleh’s men are well on their way to becoming playoff and title contenders.

“[Outside of Buffalo], I think both the Dolphins and Jets get in the playoffs,” an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Meanwhile, an NFC executive noted, “I said in the preseason that if Zach Wilson plays passable football then that’s a playoff roster. And that’s showing up. The defense is talented and productive on all three levels, and their rookie draft picks have worked out.”

On the other hand, an NFC personnel director isn’t jumping into the hype and declaring the Jets as title contenders. But the said exec emphasized Zach Wilson and co. are not too far off.