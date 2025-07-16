The New York Jets are entering a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn. New York made some big moves this week to guarantee the future of the franchise The Jets signed both Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to massive contract extensions. ESPN seems to agree that extending Wilson was the right move.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler published an article on Wednesday ranking the top 10 wide receivers in the NFL. ESPN polled NFL scouts, coaches, and executives to come up with their ranking.

Jets fans may be surprised to learn that Wilson landed just inside the top 10, ranking 10th on Fowler's list.

Wilson narrowly beat a handful of honorable mentions to crack the top 10. Those players include Terry McLaurin, Puka Nacua, and Brian Thomas Jr.

Wilson's highest ranking from voters was sixth place, while some did not have him in their top 10. He did not make ESPN's top 10 list last season.

Voters praised Wilson for his impressive route running and ability to separate from defenders.

“He's one of the best separators in the league,” an AFC executive said.

Wilson logged 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

It will be interesting to see how Wilson can perform in a new scheme and with a (somewhat) new quarterback in Justin Fields.

Opinions are mixed on Jets receiver Garrett Wilson after $130 million extension

Not everyone is a fan of Garrett Wilson after his $130 million contract extension.

Wilson received some mixed reviews in ESPN's ranking list.

One AFC executive called Wilson a “freelancer” as a route runner, which could have explained why he was not an ideal fit with Aaron Rodgers last season. Rodgers wants to know exactly where his receivers will be on every play.

An NFL receivers coach went one step further, declaring that Wilson has a lack of detail in his routes.

“All over the map — does his own thing on the field,” an AFC scout said about Wilson. “Vast potential, [but he's] not close to what he could be.”

Still, there is no reason for Jets fans to panic. Wilson has thrived in some truly questionable situations while playing in New York. It stands to reason he can become even better in a new system.

“He has produced in suboptimal circumstances,” an NFL general manager said. “He would only grow in stature in another system more friendly to his skill set.”

The Jets will put that theory to the test during the 2025 NFL season.