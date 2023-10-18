The Winnipeg Jets have opened their 2023-2024 schedule with two wins and three losses, including one overtime loss, earning the team five points so far. The Jets traded forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings this offseason as part of a deal that led to an eight-year extension for Dubois.

The Jets recently signed a key forward to a seven-year contract extension worth nearly $60 million. The move received high praise from the media as grades were handed out.

On Wednesday the team announced an injury update regarding Gabriel Vilardi, who signed a two year extension with Coach Rick Bowness's team this offseason. A 2017 draft pick of the Jets' club, Vilardi was expected to pick up the scoring and playmaking slack in Dubois's stead this season but is now expected to miss between four and six weeks due to a strained MCL.

The injury happened during Thursday night's game against the Kings.

Gabriel Vilardi heads to the dressing room after getting tripped by Blake Lizotte. pic.twitter.com/ygj2ozRbRq — Russell Morgan (@NHLRussell) October 18, 2023

Blake Lizotte received a tripping penalty on the play.

“I feel terrible for (Vilardi),” Bowness said according to NHL.com. “Listen, he's a big part of our team. He was on the No. 1 line, No. 1 power play, and he looked good doing it.”

“He worked very hard all summer. He was a really good fit for (Kyle Connor) and Mark (Scheifele), it's unfortunate that happened. He's had a tough time with injuries. Hopefully, this is it for this year, and he comes back and is a major contributor as the season goes on.”

Next up for the Jets is a home matchup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow followed by a road contest against the Edmonton Oilers, allowing the team to use its down time to prepare for what's next and lick its wounds instead of traveling.