On Tuesday, the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh following the team's London loss to the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend. Saleh's firing drew a host of reactions from around the NFL world, from both fellow coaches and media pundits alike, most of whom saw the head coach as the inevitable scapegoat for the team's underwhelming 2-3 start.

One person who is not so optimistic about the Jets' chances of finding a suitable replacement for Saleh–they have named defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach in the meantime–is FS1 sports media personality Nick Wright, who recently took to The Herd to relay his thoughts (via Herd w/Colin Cowherd on X, formerly Twitter).

“There's no job market where the Jets are a great job… if you take over the Jets, what you have is a meddling owner, maybe a new front office, or if it's the same front office, a GM who has sworng this is the year I fix the offensive line for six consecutive years, a nice running back, a really nice wide receiver, and three outstanding defensive players,” said Wright. “OK, congratulations, you just took over the 29th best situation in a 32 team league. No, I don't think it's a good job in any job market.”

Where do the Jets go from here?

During his rant, Nick Wright also referenced how he believes skill positional players for the Jets such as running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson were vastly overrated coming into this season, as well as casting doubt over how much quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has left in the tank.

Rodgers lent some legitimacy to those concerns with his performance on Sunday vs the Vikings, tossing three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, in the loss.

The Jets have now lost two straight games, and although the defense has played well, the team's offensive struggles became a theme throughout Saleh's tenure with the franchise. How much of that Saleh is truly to blame for is a different question entirely, but in the NFL, the head coach is usually the one to fall on the sword, regardless of context.

In any case, New York must now scramble to get themselves in order before next week's game against another AFC hopeful contender on a two game losing streak: the divisional rival Buffalo Bills. That game is slated for Monday evening at 8:15 PM ET from the Meadowlands.