In a surprising turn of events following a 23-17 loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, the New York Jets have reportedly fired head coach Robert Saleh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets hired Saleh to be the team's head coach in 2021, but the two sides have now parted ways after just a little over three full seasons.

New York is on a two-game losing streak at the time of Saleh's dismissal and 2-3 so far in the 2024 season, as they also lost to the Denver Broncos at home in Week 4 and to the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 1.

With Saleh out, the Jets will have Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach. Ulbrich was New York’s defensive coordinator before getting moved up to the head coaching role, at least for the meantime, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“He’s beloved by the entire Jets roster and staff,” Rosenblatt wrote about Ulbrich.

Although the Jets are having a slow start to their 2024 campaign, Saleh’s firing definitely comes as a shock to a lot of people. For one, as mentioned on ESPN, this is just the first time in the Woody Johnson era that the Jets have sacked a coach while there is an ongoing season.

After losing to the 49ers, a team Saleh served as a defensive coordinator before moving to the Jets, New York appeared to have found its rhythm with back-to-back wins over the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. However, they have seemingly lost their momentum, with their offense looking lackluster of late despite the presence of Aaron Rodgers under center.

For what it’s worth, the Jets are just 25th in the NFL with only 18.6 points per game. Their 93 points through five games this season are equal to what they mustered over the same stretch in the 2023 campaign when Zach Wilson ran the show from under center.

Defensively, the Jets look so much better. They are allowing only 17.0 points per game this season, good for fifth-best overall in the league. The Jets are also giving up just 255.0 total yards per contest, second-best in the NFL.

In 56 games as head coach of the Jets, Saleh went 20-36.

Fans on social media react to Jets’ firing of Robert Saleh

As expected, social media spaces are flooded with all sorts of reactions to Saleh getting handed his walking papers by the Jets.

“Firing your HC isn’t going to change the fact that your QB is a 40 year old washed up has been.” – @SpencerHakimian

“Guy just needs to stick to being a defensive coordinator” – @JWeb777

“Robert Saleh should reject this firing and send it back to the states.” – @BurtMaclin_FBI

“New HC Aaron Rodgers” – @JonathanKMartin

“WHOA! Aaron Rodgers has had enough” – @TheFFRealist.