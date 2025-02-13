One of the strangest and most disappointing sagas in New York sports history officially comes to an end today, although the writing has been on the wall for months at this point. According to a tweet from the New York Jets official X account, the team announced that they have informed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers that they would “be moving in a different direction at quarterback.”

Rodgers finishes his Jets tenure with a 6-12 record as the team's starting quarterback, with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, dozens of appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, and too many weird press conference moments to count.

Shortly after the Jets announced their decision, NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted a statement made by new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey on the decision.

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback. It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who Rodgers has reportedly had something of a tense relationship with during his two years in the Big Apple, also released a statement.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero:

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets. His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

What Rodgers chooses to do next remains a mystery. He'll be a free agent, but retirement is very much still on the table for the 41-year-old who has already publicly weighed the idea of walking away from the NFL.