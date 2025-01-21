The New York Jets had a miserable season with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. After waiting a year for him to recover from an Achilles injury, they won only four games and have a turbulent offseason ahead. While the focus is on the head coach vacancy and Aaron Glenn's interview, they also need a new general manager. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler predicts that Rodgers will retire with a new boss in town this offseason.

“The New York Jets will soon hire a general manager who can make a splash with his first big decision: releasing Rodgers and starting fresh at the game's most important position,” Fowler reported. “That leaves a 41-year-old, recently injured quarterback without a home.”

Fowler spoke to an anonymous AFC executive about Rodgers, “But I'm just trying to think of a logical place for him to play and I can't think of one. I'm guessing he doesn't want to go to a rebuild. And if you're a contender, I'm not sure they want to take on Aaron Rodgers and all that comes with that. So, he might just come to the conclusion that he's done.”

Rodgers picked up his play later in the Jets' season but the team is not ready to contend. His time in New York is more than likely done but could he make one more stop?

Aaron Rodgers may try Brett Favre's end-of-career trick

When Rodgers joined the Jets, there was a clear parallel to his former teammate Brett Favre. After Favre's Hall-of-Fame run in Green Bay, he went to New York and Rodgers became the quarterback. The same sequence of events happened for Rodgers, who left the role for Jordan Love to become the Packers' starter. Favre did not make his final stop in New York and Rodgers may not either.

Favre went to Minnesota as a stopgap player after Tavaris Jackson flamed out with the Vikings. He led Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game but fell short in 2009. While the Vikings do have quarterback questions, they are not a fit for Rodgers. But a similar move could be in the future for Rodgers.

Fowler mentioned that the teams at the top of the draft – the Titans, Browns, and Giants – aren't just a quarterback away. That limits the amount of teams that can bring in Rodgers and make an immediate playoff run. All of those variables point toward Rodgers retiring before the 2025 season begins.