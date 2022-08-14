Zach Wilson will have a procedure on his injured right knee Tuesday, but New York Jets coach Robert Saleh revealed he’s cautiously optimistic the quarterback won’t be sidelined for an extended period of time.

“They’ll know more once they get in there,” Saleh said Sunday. “We’re optimistic but he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make a decision.”

Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson is on his way to Los Angeles today and will have surgery on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/Nnik6MooNc — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 14, 2022

Initial fears that Wilson tore his ACL and could be lost for the season when he injured his knee on a scramble during a 24-21 preseason win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday were quelled the next day. Numerous reports since stated Wilson had sustained a bone bruise and meniscus injury, but that his ACL was stable.

The Jets have only said that Wilson sustained a knee injury.

“He’s on his way to L.A. to have his procedure and then we wait,” Saleh said.

Saleh deflected questions about Wilson being ready to play in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. That may seem like an aggressive recovery ,but could be possible if nothing more serious is found during the procedure.

“Based on all of the information that’s been presented to us, I feel good,” Saleh stated. “But again, as I’m learning, you never know.”

Though Saleh lamented that his second-year quarterback will miss important reps during training camp, including scrimmages against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants, the Jets must be thrilled to have likely avoided a catastrophe.

Losing Wilson for the entire season or even an extended stretch would be a disaster, the worst-case scenario this season for an organization that puts its future in the hands of Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Knee expert Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery on Zach Wilson on Tuesday in L.A. Mekhi Becton also going to see him. Saleh said Becton will get a consultation before any decisions on surgery are made. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 14, 2022

Joe Flacco assumed the first-string quarterback role with the Jets at Sunday’s practice Sunday. The MVP of Super Bowl XLVII has had a strong camp and looked sharp working with the Jets No. 1 offense.

Mike White is behind Flacco on the depth chart. And Chris Streveler, a former Grey Cup-winning quarterback in the CFL who led two fourth-quarter scoring drives against the Eagles, is now working with the third-teamers.