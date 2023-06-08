The Winnipeg Jets have known for a year that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois wanted out. Now, the player has given the team a bit of a time frame for his desired trade away from Manitoba.

Dubois has informed the team he wants a trade this summer, The Athletic's NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports. Dubois and his camp view a summer trade as preferable to a one-year deal in restricted free agency.

This marks the second falling out the 24-year-old has had with a team. He butted heads with the Columbus Blue Jackets back in January 2021, resulting in his trade to Winnipeg.

Since the move to Winnipeg, Dubois has performed rather well. He has posted back-to-back 60+ point seasons with this past season being his best. The 24-year-old scored 27 goals and 68 points in 73 games for the Jets.

Many people connect the Montreal Canadiens in Pierre Luc Dubois trade discussions. LeBrun noted the Habs are interested in the French-Canadian center. However, The Athletic's NHL insider also noted the team is not exactly interested in overpaying for a player at a position of depth.

The Canadiens certainly aren't the only option for Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. Other teams have interest in the 24-year-old Jets center, LeBrun notes. This is certainly not a one-horse race.

Of course, Cheveldayoff could simply hold on to Dubois for this season as he is arbitration eligible. If the team also wants a move, perhaps they let the 24-year-old go to unrestricted free agency a year early if a trade fails to materialize.

Whatever the case may be, Dubois has informed the Jets that he wants out this summer. Let's see if the former third-overall pick gets his desired move ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season.