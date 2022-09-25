Things aren’t going well for the New York Jets in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only are the Jets down 20-9 at halftime against the winless Bengals, but defensive Quinnen Williams got into a heated argument with a defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on the sideline.

Williams and Whitecotton were seen screaming at each other in the first half:

Intense moment between Quinnen Williams and the Jets D Line coach 😳 pic.twitter.com/3yJhCcwXZN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

The Jets’ defense hasn’t had much luck stopping Burrow and a desperate Bengals offense so far in this game. Cincinnati suffered two brutal losses to start the season after going to the Super Bowl last season, so this was something of a must-win game for them. Sure enough, the Bengals have been sharp, racking up 20 points in the first half. Burrow has over 200 yards passing and two touchdowns already in this game.

Of course, the Jets are no strangers to falling behind this season. They will need to execute another big comeback like they did last week against the Cleveland Browns, when they pulled off a total miracle in the final minutes to get their first win of the season. It’s going to be tough to do that yet again this time around against the Bengals, but never say never in the NFL.

To do this, though, Williams and the New York defense will have to actually stop Burrow. They’ll have to do a much better job in the second half than they did in the first half. Burrow has only been sacked once after going down 13 times over the first two weeks.