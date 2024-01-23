Rick Bowness and the Jets came up short on Monday night.

The Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins came together on Monday night in a massive showdown. Both teams lead their divisions at this point in the season. And both teams are on the fast track to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April. However, on Monday, it was the Bruins who emerged victorious.

The Bruins came away with a 4-1 win over the Jets. Winnipeg allowed more than three goals for the first time in 35 games, according to Sportsnet. Meanwhile, Boston avenged a brutal 5-1 loss to Winnipeg from their meeting on December 22.

After the game, Jets head coach Rick Bowness had a rather blunt take regarding this game. “That’s probably the worst game we’ve had in a long time with our breakouts,” the veteran bench boss said, via ESPN.

“We were slow moving it and the passes were soft. That allows Boston to play their game,” Bowness continued, via ESPN, on Monday after losing to the Bruins.

Rick Bowness, Jets lose to Bruins in a battle of top teams

The Bruins and Jets traded goals rather early in the game. Boston scored just two and a half minutes into the contest. And Winnipeg responded in kind around two minutes after that. However, Charlie Coyle would give the Bruins the lead heading into the locker room.

A scoreless second period set the stage for a huge final frame. Unfortunately for Winnipeg, they couldn't find an equalizer. Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand scored two insurance markers for Boston. Monday night's win extended Boston's winning streak to five games.

“I think it’s all about us,” Jets forward Kyle Connor said after the game, via ESPN. “We can play against any team, and I think we’ve shown that. We were just a little timid.”

The Jets remain in first place atop the Central Division. However, they are just one point ahead of the Colorado Avalanche for that top spot. Winnipeg can pick up another vital two points on Wednesday when they conclude their three-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs.