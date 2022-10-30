Jets HC Robert Saleh reveals ref’s explanation for critical roughing the passer call vs. Patriots

The New York Jets lost for the 13th consecutive game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, 22-17. However, the game essentially changed on a single play late in the first half.

With the Jets leading 10-3 and under a minute remaining, the Patriots were driving for the tying score. Pats QB Mac Jones threw an interception returned 80 yards for a game-changing touchdown by Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. However, the refs threw a flag on the play, calling the Jets for roughing the passer.

Instead of New York leading by two touchdowns, the Patriots kicked a field goal and entered halftime trailing 10-6. After the game, Robert Saleh shared his insight on the game-changing play.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh asked for an explanation from refs on costly John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) roughing the passer call that negated a pick-6 they said #Patriots QB Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) ‘was hit too hard’ 🧐: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight What the heck @NFLOfficiating?! pic.twitter.com/qsaZCYCETE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 30, 2022

“It was a 10-point swing… It was a costly penalty,” Saleh said. When asked specifically if he was given an explanation from the ref’s, the Jets head coach said simply “He was hit too hard.”

You can visibly see the frustration from Saleh as he answered the question, understandably so. But Zach Wilson’s three interceptions certainly did not help the Jets chances either.

Not only did that call change this game, it could have changed the course of the Jets season. After the loss, New York fell to 5-3 on the season. That’s obviously not the worse spot to be in. But they had hopes of winning the division and losing a game in the AFC East significantly hurts their chances.

The next five weeks will determine whether the Jets are for real. They play the Bills, Patriots, Bears, Vikings and Bills again.