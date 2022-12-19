Robert Saleh’s clock management in the final two minutes of Sunday’s 20-17 New York Jets loss to the Detroit Lions may not have been his finest moment with the New York Jets. But the coach’s accountability the next day was impressive.

Jets players took notice.

“For him to take responsibility in the public, that’s big right there,” rookie corner Sauce Gardner said Monday. “Most head coaches cover their behind for something, but the fact that he can do something like that, that shows he’s a great leader.”

The Jets had all three timeouts when they got the ball back on their 25-yard line with 1:49 to play, trailing by three points. New York ran seven plays before using a timeout with 19 seconds remaining after Zach Wilson was sacked at his own 40-yard line.

Wilson threw an incomplete pass on third down and then converted a fourth-and-18 with a 20-yard completion to Elijah Moore. The Jets called timeout with one second left before Greg Zuerlein missed a 58-yard field goal at the final gun.

The Jets let 24 seconds run off the clock after a 22-yard pass to Garrett Wilson with 1:22 to play and 22 seconds after a 10-yard completion to Wilson for a first down with 53 seconds left.

Saleh told reporters he slept roughly 30 minutes Sunday night replaying the final drive in his head and what he could have done differently.

“There’s definitely stuff that I could have done better,” Saleh said. “I definitely overthought the situation (after Wilson’s 10-yard catch). … When you look at it all, I probably cost us one more snap. Something I’ve got to be better at.”

Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah appreciated his coach’s comments.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Robert Saleh, New York Jets, Zach Wilson

Jets coach Robert Saleh pleads for patience with Zach Wilson from ‘instant coffee’ fans

Jim Cerny ·

Jets, Zach Wilson, Jets Lions

4 Jets most to blame for Week 15 loss vs. Lions

Jim Cerny ·

DJ Reed, Jets, Lions

‘We’re all devastated’: DJ Reed sounds off on brutal Jets loss to Lions

Rexwell Villas ·

Gardner said Saleh owning up to his mistake publicly “had a huge impact on us.”

“What he do, we all watch it,” Gardner said. “We watch the way coach Saleh carries himself.”

Saleh has handled difficult situations with grace throughout the season, his second as Jets coach. Most notable was how he deftly managed trade requests by Moore and Denzel Mims and the benching of Zach Wilson.

The coach has the Jets (7-7) in the playoff conversation, but they likely need to win their three remaining games to secure a berth for the first time in 12 years.