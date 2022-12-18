By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Garrett Wilson didn’t always look happy with Zach Wilson during the New York Jets’ heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. But the rookie receiver did have good things to say about the quarterback after the 20-17 defeat.

“That boy battled,” Garrett Wilson said. “He showed a lot of perseverance, especially at the end of the game, making some of the throws he did. He gave us a chance to win the game, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Garrett Wilson on Zach Wilson's performance today: "He showed a lot of perseverance, especially at the end of the game, making some of the throws he did. He gave us a chance to win the game, and that's all you can ask for." pic.twitter.com/LUZWKPigwI — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 18, 2022

Zach Wilson, who was benched for poor play and lack of accountability after a dreadful Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, returned as the starter Sunday because Mike White has fractured ribs. He was inconsistent but made several big throws, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah and a 50-yard completion to Jeff Smith.

The Wilson-to-Wilson connection was dormant much of the game but came alive late. The pair connected twice on 33-yard completions, including one that set up a touchdown several plays later, giving New York a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

Garrett Wilson was targeted a team-high nine times and had four catches for 98 yards. Earlier in the game he was visibly frustrated after Zach Wilson missed him on a throw that could have resulted in a first down.

“I thought he played well,” the Ohio State product said of the second-year QB.

Garrett Wilson frustrated after Zach Wilson can't find him on 3rd down. The Jets have a legit playmaker in the rookie wideout, but the connection just isn't there with Zach. pic.twitter.com/S0jR1G1YDr — John Chandler (@JohnChandlerNBC) December 18, 2022

Like many of his teammates, Garrett Wilson has heaped praise on White, who started the past three games. He hasn’t been effusive in his praise for Zach Wilson this season. So, his comments despite the loss Sunday do stand out.

Zach Wilson was 18 of 35 for 317 yards against the Lions with two touchdowns and one interception. He made several clutch throws on the final drive, setting New York for a potential game-tying field goal that was missed at the final gun.

Coach Robert Saleh did not commit to a starting quarterback for their next game, Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.