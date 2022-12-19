By Kendall Capps · 5 min read

Sunday morning, the sporting world was gifted one of the greatest World Cup games in history. Yet, somehow the NFL once again stole the show as the day progressed. There were a number of crazy games that impacted the AFC playoff picture. The Los Angeles Chargers essentially got a walk-off win against the Tennessee Titans. The Cincinnati Bengals erased a 17-point deficit to hammer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jacksonville Jaguars climbed into playoff contention as the New York Jets found a new way to lose a game they had under control.

But easily the most bonkers finish of the day was in Las Vegas. With the game tied at 24, the New England Patriots lost on the final play in one of the most unbelievable and miraculous ways.

With Week 15 nearly behind us now (only NFC teams left to play), it’s time to take a look at the updated AFC playoff standings.

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3, 1st in AFC East)

The top seed in the AFC with three weeks to play is the Buffalo Bills. They beat the Miami Dolphins in a blizzard on Saturday night, but it wasn’t easy. After building a 21-13 lead at halftime, the Dolphins scored the next 16 points. Yet, Josh Allen did what he does best and led his team with big play after big play.

The Bills ultimately got a walk-off field goal as time expired to win, 32-29. The win all but locked up the division. The only question that remains is whether or not they can win out and clinch home-field advantage and the first-round bye.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3, 1st in AFC West)

The Chiefs are currently the #2 seed but certainly are not playing like it. For the second straight week, they barely beat a terrible football team. Last week, they held on to beat the Denver Broncos 34-28. This week, the Chiefs trailed the one-win Houston Texans in the fourth quarter. It required overtime, but Jerick McKinnon helped get the job done for a 30-24 win.

The victory clinched the division yet again. But the Chiefs are going to need to play much better if they want to get back to the Super Bowl.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4, 1st in AFC North)

The Bengals leap-frogged the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. They picked up an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. It was their sixth win in a row.

After starting the season 0-2, Cincinnati is 10-2 with wins over the Chiefs, Titans and Dolphins. It’s not going to be easy for them the rest of the way though. They still play a desperate Patriots team, the Bills and then close with the Ravens. That Week 18 matchup very well might determine the division.

But if Cincinnati wins out, they will be the number one seed in the AFC playoffs.

4. Tennessee Titans (7-7, 1st in AFC South)

The Titans were sitting pretty a month ago. But with another loss Sunday, all of a sudden the Titans are in danger of missing the playoffs. Their division lead is down to just a single game ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they do not win the AFC South, a wild card berth is looking less and less likely.

After a game against the Houston Texans, they finish with the Dallas Cowboys and aforementioned Jaguars. It is going to be really interesting.

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5, 2nd in AFC North)

The Ravens defense has got better as the season has progressed. The problem has been how anemic their offense is. Most people will point to the injury to Lamar Jackson. But if you look deeper, the problems existed even before Jackson went out.

Tight end Mark Andrews is the only threat in the passing game and defenses are scheming to take him away. There are no wide receivers that scare you. JK Dobbins’ return has been helpful between the 20’s. But until this team can figure out how to get the ball in the end zone more often, they are looking at a short AFC playoff trip.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, 2nd in AFC West)

Unlike the Titans and Ravens, the Chargers are ascending. They have won three of their last four, including a win against the Titans Sunday, 17-14. The sudden good play has coincided with the team getting key players healthy.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are back and fully healthy. That has helped Justin Herbert look like the player we all know he can be. Everyone knows how talented this team is. The Chargers could be dangerous if they get into the AFC playoffs.

7. Miami Dolphins (8-6, 2nd in AFC East)

The final wild card team is the Dolphins, despite their crushing loss to the Bills Saturday night. Miami played the Bills even on the road in primetime. We have seen enough from this team to say that they are legitimately a good football team.

Are they truly Super Bowl contenders? Maybe not in the stacked AFC. But they can beat anyone on any given Sunday.

8. New England Patriots (7-7, 3rd in AFC East)

No one suffered a worse loss Sunday than the Patriots. Jakobi Meyers will likely have nightmares after the way the loss to the Raiders ended. The defeat dropped New England out of an AFC playoff spot. With games against the Bengals and Bills still on the schedule, the playoffs might be a pipe dream.

9. New York Jets (7-7, 4th in AFC East)

The Jets are currently below the Patriots in the AFC standings. That’s due to being swept by their division rival. But their schedule is lighter with games against the Jaguars, Seahawks and Dolphins.

If New York does not make the playoffs, they will probably look back to their loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8, 2nd in AFC South)

The Jags are only alive because of their division. They are one game back of the Titans with three to play. They will meet the division leader in Week 18 and if Jacksonville wins out, they will win the division.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8, 3rd in AFC West)

The Raiders are clinging to their playoff lives thanks to that heart-pounding finish. They likely need to win out and get a lot of help. It’s a long shot, but we have seen crazier things.