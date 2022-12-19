By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Robert Saleh wouldn’t commit to Zach Wilson starting for the New York Jets on Thursday but reiterated his faith in the young quarterback after a tough Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Jets coach also took a swipe at those quick to make judgements on Wilson’s progress.

“The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback. The NFL and this new ‘instant coffee’ world that we’re in just does not want to give people time,” Saleh said Monday. “(Wilson) is just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb with everything that he does.”

Wilson was 18-of-35 for 317 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in New York’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He started in place of the injured Mike White. Wilson had been inactive three straight games after he was benched following a brutal performance against the New England Patriots in Week 11.

“He did a lot of really good things and so we’re going to try our best to focus on the things that he did good and make sure we bring that to life,” Saleh explained. “And we’ll continue to work on the things he needs to improve on.”

Robert Saleh gives an evaluation on Zach Wilson's play from yesterday: pic.twitter.com/G2g01YHx0P — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 19, 2022

Zach Wilson connected with C.J. Uzomah on a 40-yard touchdown. He also completed a 50-yard pass to Jeff Smith and a pair of 33-yard passes to Garrett Wilson, who praised the QB postgame. He helped the Jets take the lead with a fourth-quarter drive.

The 23-year-old did struggle in the third quarter and threw a bad pick that led to a Lions field goal.

“I thought he did a nice job. He got back on track (in the fourth quarter) and finished strong,” Saleh said.

Robert Saleh says he wants to get the clearance on Mike White first before making any commitments to him starting on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/UnAYhexgpS — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 19, 2022

But the Jets coach would not say who will be their quarterback Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Logic says Zach Wilson will start again. But Saleh left the door open for Mike White, who has fractured ribs and is trying to get cleared for contact.

“He’s got a lot of hurdles to go through,” Saleh said of White.

The Jets (7-7) have lost three in a row and four of five. They likely need to win each of their remaining three games to have a shot at making the playoffs.