A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Winnipeg Jets got the two points they needed to finally secure a spot in the upcoming 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After defeating the Minnesota Wild on the road Tuesday night to the tune of a 3-1 score, the Jets earned the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Even if the Jets lose to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday on the road and the Nashville Predators win both their final two games of 2022-23 NHL regular season, Winnipeg would still be guaranteed the second wild-card spot in the West.

Adam Lowry gave the Jets a big boost early in the Wild game, as he put Winnipeg on the board first with a goal around four minutes into the contest. Mark Scheifele found the back of the net before the end of the first period for his 42nd goal of the season to also give Winnipg a 2-0 lead. The second period saw the Jets and the Wild combine for zero goals. Minnesota cut the deficit in half with a Kirill Kaprizov power-play early in the third period before Mark Appleton score an insurance goal for the Jets.

Winnipeg is on a roll and it will look to sustain its form heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs by scoring another win versus the reigning NHL champions, Avalanche. The Jets are on a three-game win streak and have won five of their last six outings.

The Jets will meet the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the first round, which will be anyone among the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, and Colorado.