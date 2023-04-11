A numerous amount of playoff spots are up for grabs as the Winnipeg Jets look to clinch a Wild Card berth against the Minnesota Wild in the Twin Cities. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Jets-Wild prediction and pick will be revealed.

Not only would a triumphant victory do the trick against the Wild, but even finding a way to record a single point and get the game into overtime would be just enough for the Jets to return to postseason play after missing out on the action a season ago. Most recently, it was Winnipeg that demolished San Jose 6-2 and have now won four of their last five games.

As for the Wild, it has been Minnesota that finds themselves winning back-to-back games after a mini three-game losing skid. At the moment, the Wild sit two points behind the Stars and Avalanche for first place in the Central Division. Nevertheless, Minnesota still sits in fifth place in the west and are eager to make some noise come postseason time.

Here are the Jets-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Jets-Wild Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-265)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+215)

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Jets vs. Wild

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

A slightly above-average team against the spread with a 41-39 record ATS altogether, the Jets will be playing at an all-time high in desperation as Winnipeg’s playoff chances are coming down to the wire with only a pair for contests remaining. Of course, a Nashville Predators loss would also get the job done, but there’s no doubt that the Jets are wanting to handle their business themselves.

In order for Winnipeg to get an invite to the wacky playoff format in the western conference and cover the spread in doing so, the most important element of this contest that the Jets need to take care of is the fact that hope can come from their extremely balanced play from both sides of the ice. On paper, Winnipeg has been steady and consistent both offensively and defensively which is a huge reason why reaching the playoffs is as realistic as it is. Still, the Jets’ offense has somewhat scuffled as of late, as they have only generated three goals or more in three out of their last ten games overall. Regardless, this offensive unit is led by veterans and exciting youngsters alike and should have plenty of opportunities if they can swarm to the puck after shot attempts on net.

Above all else, Winnipeg bettors should keep your eyes peeled on a Jets power-play attack that only scores 19% of the time. Alas, Winnipeg should be in good hands with Connor Hellebuyuck in goal, but it was all be for not if the Jets cannot capitalize on their extra-man advantages throughout this one.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

It only seemed like yesterday that the Wild were leading the charge within the Central Division, but their fate has quickly changed with the recent resurgent play by both Colorado and Dallas. Nevertheless, the Wild are experiencing one of the more successful seasons in recent memory, as their 113 points total are their most in more than two decades of play.

At first glance, Minnesota appears to do all of the little things to perfection. Even more impressively, the Wild haven’t shied away from the big moments and have instead proven that they have what it takes come playoff time against some of the league’s best rosters In fact, nearly a month ago, it was the Wild, and a dominant performance by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury that helped Minnesota prevail over Winnipeg by a score of 4-2. In addition, the Wild are a perfect 3-0 on the season versus the Jets and will be looking for the four-game sweep on this Tuesday evening.

Of course, a masterful showing from either the dynamic net-minding duo of either Fleury or Gustavsson would be a tremendous boost en route to covering the spread, but nothing will be more important than playing cleanly and avoiding costly trips to the penalty box. Without a doubt, the Wild are prone to commit penalties from time to time, and the last thing Minnesota needs is to be playing on their heels considering that a few of their main contributors may be sitting out once again.

Final Jets-Wild Prediction & Pick

Obviously, both sides could use this game to some degree, but none more than a Winnipeg Jets crew who are chomping at the bit to punch their ticket to the “Big Dance”.

