The Winnipeg Jets saw their season come to an abrupt end when they lost their first-round playoff series to the Vegas Golden Knights in 5 games. After the elimination game, head coach Rick Bowness hit his team with a tirade as he questioned his players overall effort and desire.

GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says Rick Bowness and his staff did a great job. Confirms he’s coming back next season. Of Game 5 post-game comments and fallout: Believes they were said in heat of moment, and won’t be any issue going forward with players. — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) April 30, 2023

However, despite that harsh critique, Bowness said he wants to be back with the team next year and Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the coach would be back behind the bench for the 2023-24 season.

In addition to that confirmation, Cheveldayoff said Bowness and his staff did a great job with the team this season.

In the playoff series with the Golden Knights, Winnipeg started off on the right foot, as the 8th-seeded Jets recorded a 5-1 victory in Las Vegas. However, the top-seeded Golden Knights quickly rebounded and won the next 4 games of the series.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The key game turned out to be Game 3, in which Vegas earned a 5-4 double overtime victory in Winnipeg. The Jets appeared to have little in reserve after that, and Vegas took Games 4 and 5 with relative ease.

That’s what prompted the angry analysis by Bowness. “I’m disappointed and disgusted right now,” Bowness said moments after the series ended. “No push back. This is the same cr– we saw from this team in February. This series we had no push back. Their better players were so much better than our better players, it wasn’t even close.”

Rick Bowness also admitted that he had observed those tendencies about his team for several months and that he was holding them inside.

Perhaps that’s why he was so angry after his team’s defeat. The Jets will likely have significant personnel changes before the start of next season.