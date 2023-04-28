Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Winnipeg Jets looked to be in solid shape after stealing Game 1 against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas — but it all went downhill after that as Rick Bowness’ team lost four straight and became the first team eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023.

Bowness had no patience for his team after a deflating 4-1 loss in a do-or-die Game 5 on Thursday night, absolutely laying into his squad after the contest.

“I’m so disappointed and disgusted right now, that’s my thoughts,” Bowness said. “No pushback. It’s the same crap we saw in February. As soon as we were challenged for first place, and teams were coming after us, we had no pushback. This series we had no pushback. Their better players were so much better than ours it’s not even close…They were the better team in the regular season, they were the better team in this series.”

Harsh words from Bowness to his team, but probably what they needed to hear after a couple of abysmal performances led to another early offseason in Manitoba.

The Jets were at one point this season at the top of the Central Division, and shaping up to be a formidable opponent come playoff time.

But things went off the rails in the second half of the year; Winnipeg struggled to just get into the postseason after a brutal last 40 games, and were simply outplayed and outclassed against the Knights from Games 2-5.

Injuries also plagued the Jets throughout the series, as they lost their best forward in Mark Scheifele and best defenseman in Josh Morrissey. With those two stars out, it was hard to see Winnipeg winning this series against a Pacific Division-winning Knights squad.

Even with Nikolaj Ehlers back for Game 5, it just wasn’t to be for Rick Bowness’ Jets in 2023, and it’ll be back to the drawing board for a team that just can’t get it done come playoff time.