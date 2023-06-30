The Winnipeg Jets got an absolute haul in return for center Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Los Angeles Kings, and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff expressed his satisfaction with the trade this week.

“We're very excited with the pieces we were able to acquire,” Cheveldayoff said at the NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “I managed to have a conversation with all of them today and I told them it was an important step for our organization to add some depth and dimension.”

Cheveldayoff brought forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari to Manitoba, as well as a second-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Although the Kings are now stacked at center with Anze Kopitar, Dubois, Phillip Danault and Quinton Byfield, they undoubtedly gave up a ton to acquire the 25-year-old French-Canadian.

Dubois was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Jul. 1, and instead of losing him for nothing, Cheveldayoff absolutely maximized the return. Dubois signed an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“I think we have two younger players that are just starting to come into their own and they have a tremendous amount of ability to grow as hockey players,” Cheveldayoff said about bringing Vilardi and Iafallo to Winnipeg.

“Especially in Vilardi's situation, where he missed some very important years in the development world. You all know how development takes different shapes and forms, ebbs and flows and curves, and in his particular situation, when you lose those kind of years, it takes some time to grow your game.”

Vilardi scored 23 goals and 41 points for the Kings over 63 regular-season games in 2022-23, adding four points in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Iafallo compiled 14 goals and 36 points over 59 regular-season contests, and four points in the postseason as LA lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round for the second straight year.

Still, the Winnipeg Jets did extremely well with Dubois, and got some crucial pieces that should keep them knocking on the door of the Central Division playoff picture next season.