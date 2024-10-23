The New York Jets have placed offensive lineman Xavier Newman on injured reserve after he suffered a neck injury during the team’s Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Newman, who had to be carted off the field in the second half of the 37-15 defeat, was later able to fly home with the team. The severity of his injury and the timeline for his potential return remain unclear.

Newman’s absence marks a significant blow to an already injury-plagued Jets squad. His placement on injured reserve adds to the team’s growing list of sidelined players as they face mounting challenges ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots. The offensive line, which has been a concern throughout the season due to injuries and inconsistency, will now have to adjust without Newman’s presence, further testing the unit's depth.

Jets place Xavier Newman on injured reserve ahead of Week 8 against Patriots

To address the team’s immediate needs, the Jets signed veteran safety Jalen Mills off the practice squad. Mills has been a temporary elevation for the last two games, contributing nine tackles and one pass defensed in that span. With the Jets' safety corps depleted — Chuck Clark is already on injured reserve, and both Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis are recovering from injuries sustained against the Steelers — Mills is expected to play a more prominent role moving forward.

In addition to Newman's injury, the Jets have opened the return window for tight end Kenny Yeboah, who has been on injured reserve since the team reduced its roster to 53 players at the end of the summer. Yeboah’s return could provide a much-needed boost to the Jets’ offense, which has struggled to find rhythm in recent weeks.

Now sitting at 2-5, the Jets are in desperate need of reinforcements as they attempt to turn their season around. Their Week 8 matchup against the Patriots looms large, with the team not only battling on-field struggles but also dealing with the growing impact of injuries across the roster.