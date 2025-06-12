Aaron Glenn aims to transform the New York Jets into a consistent Super Bowl contender and has added three HBCU alumni to his coaching staff to support that mission. The Jets have hired Steve Wilkes as defensive coordinator while also bringing in Eric Washington and Roosevelt Williams to further build upon the defensive unit.

Wilks began his journey at Johnson C. Smith University as a defensive coordinator in 1995–96, laying the foundation for a career defined by grit and strategy. He later took on the head coaching role at Savannah State in 1999, further honing his leadership skills. Wilks brought those lessons to the NFL, where he’s held key roles with teams like the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns. He also served as the 49er's defensive coordinator during their run to the super bowl in the 2023 season.

Eric Washington, a Grambling State alumnus and former tight end, graduated in 1993 with a degree in education before beginning his coaching career. In the NFL, Washington has built a reputation for crafting dominant defensive units. As the defensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers, he worked alongside Wilks for seven seasons, helping the team rank No. 1 in sacks in 2013 and consistently land in the top 10.

His time in Buffalo with the Bills only added to his credentials. Under his guidance, the Bills’ defense led the league in points allowed, total defense, and pass defense in 2021. Most recently, Washington served as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator in 2023. He now looks to bring that same level of experience to the Jets.

Roosevelt Williams represents the full-circle journey of an HBCU player-turned-coach. Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2002 after a stellar collegiate career at Tuskegee University, Williams played for five NFL teams and even extended his career into the CFL. Now, armed with years of experience both on and off the field, he’s carving a path as an emerging coaching talent. Since 2010, Williams has held roles at various programs, including Houston Christian, Hardin-Simmons, Lincoln University, and ASA Miami. His positions have ranged from defensive backs coach to head coach.

These additions by Glenn showcase that he is focused on building a fearsome defensive attack, as it's imperative that he trust his staff on that front. In a quote obtained by the New York Jets website, he was asked if he'd step in and call plays on offense and defense.

“I won't call the defense,” he said. “I want to be the best head coach you can find. For me to do that, I think I need to manage the game, so I'll have my OC and my DC, those guys will be calling the plays. When it comes to staffing, that's a work in progress. I'm looking for the best coaches that are going to help us succeed. And I do believe coaches are the start of your culture. So every coach will be looked at to make sure they can bring that. I've always taught that it's not coachability, it's compatibility. I want to make sure the coaches we bring in are compatible.”