After a rather mediocre rookie campaign for Zach Wilson, a lot will be riding on what he does on the field for the New York Jets in his sophomore year. Unfortunately for the 2021 second overall pick, things haven’t exactly been very promising for him during the first week of camp.

Inconsistent has been one word to describe Wilson’s early showing in camp, which has caused a bit of concern among pundits and fans alike. At this point, however, Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t too worried. The 43-year-old shot-caller was quick to come to the defense of his embattled quarterback (via Brian Costello of the New York Post):

“I know from a practice standpoint, we are under a microscope for every little thing that all the quarterbacks do,” Saleh said. “Some of it’s good, some of it’s bad. When we get to games and we get to scrimmages and we get to intersquad practices and we get to preseason games, I think people will see that he’s taken a step. Dissecting every play by him, play in and play out, especially in this market, is a very, very difficult thing to live up to. … I think he’s already taken those steps. I think he’s gotten a lot better and I think in due time people are really going to see it.”

Saleh isn’t panicking right now, and the same should hold true for Jets fans. As the New York coach stated, he is confident that Zach Wilson has taken a major step in the right direction in the offseason. This might not be noticeable just yet, but Saleh is baking on the prospect of Wilson being able to prove his doubters wrong once the new season kicks off.

With Wilson at the helm, the Jets went 3-10 last season. They’re expected to do much better this coming season, and it goes without saying that the team’s success will rely heavily on how the 22-year-old performs on the field.