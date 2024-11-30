The Winnipeg Jets broke multiple NHL records as they got off to the best start in league history. It was quite the surprise, as expectations for Winnipeg weren't quite that high. However, major performances from the likes of Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers helped the Jets take the league by storm.

Winnipeg has certainly fallen off a bit since their 15-1-0 start to the year. In fact, the Jets are 3-5-0 since then. But they remain one of the best teams in the NHL by record. Winnipeg is atop the league with 36 points, two points clear of the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils.

The Jets remain a very good hockey team, even if they aren't historic in nature. However, there are still a few concerns about this team. Winnipeg has a chance to go on a deep playoff run without a doubt. But it's not as clear cut as their white-hot start to the season may have suggested. With this in mind, here are the two biggest reasons for concern around the Jets as the 2024-25 campaign continues.

Jets are disappointing offensively at 5v5

The Jets have had fine results at 5v5 at both ends of the ice. This is expected when you have players such as Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers on the roster. However, there is certainly something left to be desired on offense. And there are signs that things could come crashing down at some point.

The Jets have the eighth-best Goals For Percentage at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey. However, their expected Goals For Percentage is 20th in the NHL. They also own the 13th-best Goals For Per 60 Minutes and the 15th-best shooting percentage at 5v5.

There is certainly room for improvement from the Jets on this front. They need to be better scoring at full strength in order to remain one of the better teams in the NHL. Things are going well now, but if they get into a shootout with the Minnesota Wild or Washington Capitals, things could certainly become an issue.

Overall, this is something Winnipeg can improve upon midseason. And it wouldn't be shocking if they did. In any event, it's worth keeping this in mind as the games become more competitive in the following months.

Winnipeg over-relies on its power play

One of the downstream effects of Winnipeg's less-than-ideal 5v5 performance is that they need to find goals elsewhere. Thankfully, they found more than enough goals elsewhere. The Jets boast the best power play in the NHL.

The Jets have the fourth-highest GF% with the man advantage, according to Evolving Hockey. Only the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, and Nashville Predators have a higher mark. However, no team has scored more goals per 60 minutes on the power play than Winnipeg this season.

The Jets have scored 25% of their goals with the man advantage this season. This is a decent amount of their goals for the entire year. A cold streak on the man advantage without improvement at full strength could prove disastrous for Winnipeg.

The Jets have played solid defensively this year. And it helps to have a goalie the caliber of Connor Hellebuyck in between the pipes. If they run cold on offense, they can withstand it to some extent. Still, Winnipeg has to find a way to balance their offense a bit. Over-relying on the power play could be an issue down the line.