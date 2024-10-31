The Winnipeg Jets began the season with eight straight wins, an incredible start under new head coach Scott Arniel. Though Winnipeg lost in their last game, they are not taking their foot off the gas pedal. Jets forward Kyle Connor is proving that point on Tuesday. The Jets star has reached a huge milestone against his hometown Detroit Red Wings.

Connor assisted on Gabe Vilardi’s goal at 2:48 of the first period. This gave Connor his seventh assist on the season. More importantly, though, it marks the 500th point in Connor’s career, as reported by NHL.com’s Nick Cotsonika. Connor went on to add a goal and another assist, bringing him to 502 for his career.

Connor has hit the ground running in 2024-25. The Clinton, Michigan native has nine goals and 17 points, including his two points on Wednesday, on the year. He entered play Wednesday tied for eighth among skaters for points in the entire NHL.

Red Wings looking to stop Kyle Connor, Jets

The Red Wings entered the game having won three of their last five games. However, they have not had the best start to the year all told. Detroit has lacked energy in most starts, and goaltending remains a problem for the Winged Wheel. Facing Kyle Connor and the Jets presents quite the challenge, as a result.

One issue Detroit has had is limiting shots against. The Red Wings have allowed the sixth-highest amount of shots this year, according to Hockey Reference. The Jets, meanwhile, are 14th in terms of shots taken so far. “I think volume’s real,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said before the game Wednesday, via NHL.com. “I think it’s an issue.”

The Jets and Red Wings are in the first intermission at this time. For now, shot volume is not an issue. The teams headed into the locker room with seven shots on goal apiece, according to ESPN. However, shots have still gone in. Winnipeg has scored three goals on seven shots, while the Red Wings remain without a goal.

Connor and the Jets are certainly off to the races in 2024-25. A win over Detroit could certainly help restore any momentum lost from their defeat at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. It will certainly be interesting to see if the Jets can continue putting goals past Detroit goaltending. If they can, they will be one step closer to becoming the first 10-win team this season.