Robert Saleh didn't tip his hand with this murky update on Aaron Rodgers.

Either Robert Saleh didn’t have any updates about a possible Aaron Rodgers return to the New York Jets this season, or perhaps he wasn’t interested in sharing information. But reporters were left trying to read the tea leaves for specifics about the 40-year-old’s comeback from a ruptured Achilles.

When asked if Rodgers will be more involved with the team during practice this week, Saleh answered, “I’m not sure.”

He did elaborate a bit after that.

“I know he's ramping up every day, but as far as getting reps in practice and all that stuff, as far as I'm concerned, it's all the same,” Saleh said Wednesday.

The Jets have one more week in his practice window before deciding to activate Rodgers or not.

Saleh said he didn’t know if the future Hall of Famer will be activated before the deadline next Wednesday.

When pressed how the Jets would handle Rodgers’ possible return to the lineup late in the season, Robert Saleh replied, “If that bridge comes to us, we’ll cross it.”

So, yeah, not a lot there from the coach.

"I've done some limited practice … 7-on-7." Aaron Rodgers has been putting in the work 💪 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/sAazupi9LC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 12, 2023

The Jets (5-8) ended a five-game losing streak with a stunning 30-6 win against the Houston Texans last week, which kept them alive (barely) in the AFC playoff race. And it would seem to make little sense to allow Rodgers to play three months after such a major surgery with nothing on the line for the Jets.

Zach Wilson will start again at quarterback this week against the Miami Dolphins. Wilson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his terrific outing against the Texans, highlighted by 301 yards in the air and two touchdowns. It was a stunning reversal of fortune for the much-maligned quarterback, who had been benched the previous two games amid an up and down season.