Jets Twitter account ruthlessly roasts Bills’ new stadium photo after upset win

The New York Jets’ social media team doesn’t forget. That much is clear after their Twitter account savagely roasted the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

To recall, the Bills recently released rendered images of their upcoming new stadium. In one of the photos, however, the inconspicuous scoreline caught the attention of Jets Twitter. After all, it showed Buffalo winning 24-3 against New York.

And so after the Jets beat the Bills in their Week 9 showdown on Sunday, the team’s Twitter handler made sure to remind their opponents to get things right the next time.

make sure y'all get everything right in that new stadium pic.twitter.com/eihhaoFBex — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2022

Now that is brutal!

But hey, we can’t blame the Jets for doing that. The Bills had it coming when they put that disrespectful shot at New York in the publicly released image. Buffalo’s social media team probably thought that Josh Allen and co. would be able to dominate, and so they can brag about their prediction after.

Unfortunately for the Bills, it came back to bite them.

Allen failed to throw for a touchdown in the 20-17 loss, all while committing two interceptions in the process. He did score on the ground with two TDs, but with their passing game shut down, there was no way they were going to beat the Jets.

This should be a learning moment for the Bills and the people who run their Twitter account. The next time they throw shade to another team, they better be ready for the repercussions.