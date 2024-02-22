The Winnipeg Jets hit the road as we continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Blackhawks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Winnipeg Jets hit the road as they face the Chicago Blackhawks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Blackhawks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Jets enter the game at 34-15-5 on the year, good for third in the Central Divison. They have won four of their last five as well. Last time out they faced the Minnesota Wild. The Jets got up 2-0 with goals just 14 seconds apart in the first period. In the second, Kyle Connor made it 3-0 before the Wild got their first goal of the game. Then, in the third, the Jets would add three more goals, returning with the 6-3 win.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks sit at 15-39-3 on the year, last in the Central Division. They have lost ten of their last 11 and last time out they faced the Flyers. The Flyers struck first with a goal from Travis Sanheim, but Colin Blackwell would add a goal in the first to make it 1-1. In the second, the Flyers would score twice, but the Blackhawks would fail to score the rest of the game, falling 3-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Blackhawks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -250

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +202

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How to Watch Jets vs. Blackhawks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets sit 18th in the NHL with 3.06 goals per game this year. Mark Scheifele leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game tied for second on the team in goals with 16, while having 31 assists this year, giving him 47 total points. Four of the goals and eight of the assists have come on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Kyle Connor leads the team in goals. He has 20 goals this year while adding 17 assists, good for 37 points. Further, he has played in just 38 games this year while accumulating that point total.

The Jets also get help on offense from the blue line this year. Josh Morrissey comes in with seven goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with 31 of them. That gives him a total of 38 points this year, second on the team. Nikolaj Ehlers also has been great this year. He comes in with 16 goals and 21 assists this year, coming in with 37 points.

The Jets have struggled some on the power play this year, sitting 23rd in the NHL with a 17.5 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with a 77.2 percent success rate when playing at a man's disadvantage.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goals for the Jets in this one. He is 26-11-3 on the year with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in goals-against average and saves percentage this year. He is coming off a rough start though, giving up five goals on 33 shots in a loss.

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blackhawks are the worst-scoring teams in the NHL this year. They come into the game scoring just 2.07 goals per game, which is last in the NHL. The leading point scorer for the team is still Connor Bedard, with 39 total points. He comes in with 17 goals and 22 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Phillipp Kurashev comes into the game with nine goals and 29 assists. That gives him 32 total points, which is second on the team.

Tie with Bedard for goals this year is Jason Dickinson. He comes in with 17 goals and 10 assists on the year, good for 27 total points. The only other player with more than 20 points on the roaster is Nick Foligno, who has 13 goals and 12 assists.

The Blackhawks are the worst team in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted just 12.9 percent of their chances and have just 22 power-play goals. Further, they have also struggled on the penalty kill, with a 77.5 percent success rate, which is 22nd in the NHL.

Petr Mrazek is expected to be in goal for this one. He comes into the game with a 13-22-2 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. This month he has just one win in five starts, having a 3.44 goals-against average.

Final Jets-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Jets are the better team here by a mile. They have a much better goaltending situation while having a lot more scoring options. The Blackhawks offense has struggled all year, and now they are facing one of the best goalies in the NHL. This will be an easy win for the Jets.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Jets-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+105)