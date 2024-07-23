The city of Chicago is undertaking a massive new infrastructure project, in conjunction with the owners of the Bulls and Blackhawks franchises. The area around the United Center is undergoing a $7 billion renovation project, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The area will soon have a concert hall, housing, parks and other pedestrian-friendly spaces.

The plan is being described as the “1901 Project.” It is meant to create a more family-friendly vibe around the United Center, where the Bulls and Blackhawks play. The goal is also obviously to get more people to the area to watch hockey and basketball games.

“The 1901 Project represents a continuation of our families’ commitment to the future of Chicago’s West Side,” Bulls CEO Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “This investment will create a thriving, interconnected neighborhood, delivering significant benefits and resources to the community we have long called home.”

The project proposal includes tearing out some parking lots and other areas around the United Center, in order to build those sites and green spaces. The area that is getting refurbished outside the building includes 55 acres, according to the project developers. The Reinsdorf and Wirtz families own the Bulls and Blackhawks, respectively.

“While this is just the beginning, we have already started to engage with our neighbors and community partners to identify areas of opportunity for community wealth generation from this private investment,” Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand on a legacy that makes all of Chicago proud.”

Chicago is undergoing a massive transformation with its sports teams

The city of Chicago is one of America's most sports-rich locations. The Windy City hosts two baseball franchises, as well as a hockey, NFL and NBA franchise. The Bulls and Blackhawks are just two of the city's teams that are undertaking massive projects away from the sports world.

The Bears are looking to build a new stadium for the team, in an area on the Chicago lakefront. The team is also looking at a possible location in nearby Arlington Heights, for the team's new home. The White Sox also want to build a new stadium. Both the Bears and White Sox are looking for public taxpayer funding to help in those ventures.

The 1901 project from the Bulls and Blackhawks owners is similar to another renovation that happened near Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs. About a decade ago, the Cubs owners cleared out parking areas near the ball park and built a hotel as well as a plaza, per the Associated Press.