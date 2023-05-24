The Miami Heat did not advance to the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

The Heat, who led the Eastern Conference Finals 3-0, saw the Boston Celtics go on a second-half run to win Game 4, 116-99, to force a Game 5 in Boston.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series. The Celtics want to become the first.

Even though Miami did not close out Boston at home, guards Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent were calm in the closing minutes.

Lost a Finals-clinching game?

Boston forced a Game 5 back at home? Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent appeared unbothered late in Game 4 of Heat-Celtics 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Lc1F4c4DdB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

Butler has been one of the best players this postseason. He has averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Game 4, Butler had 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting with nine rebounds and five assists.

Miami has a chance to close out Boston in Game 5. However, the Celtics have life after their Game 4 win.

Butler, Vincent and the Heat are looking to make the NBA Finals for the second time in the last four years. Miami lost the 2020 NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, who were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals via a sweep.

The Nuggets, who are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, have only lost two games to this point. Center Nikola Jokic was named the Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP.

Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Boston is looking to force a Game 6 in Miami.

The Heat have some pressure after they took a 3-0 lead. But if Butler and Vincent are feeling calm, they should be OK.