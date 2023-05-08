Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

As the face of the Miami Heat franchise, Jimmy Butler has probably solidified his Hall of Fame status. In fact, ever since joining the franchise, Butler has taken the Heat to new heights, especially during the post-Big Three Era. With Butler at the helm, Miami has emerged as a legitimate playoff contender. Here are Jimmy Butler’s 10-best playoff moments prior to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

10. Stepping Up for the Bulls (Game 2, 2015 First Round)

Although Derrick Rose managed to successfully return from injury, he needed a running partner in the backcourt. Fortunately, Butler stepped up his game in the postseason by dropping a then playoff career-high of 31 points. With Butler’s explosion, the Bulls would take a 2-0 series lead before finishing the first round in six games.

9. Snapping the Skid in Toronto (Game 2, 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals)

After dropping Game 1, the Sixers were entering the series with a 14-game losing streak against the Raptors. However, the slump in Toronto finally ended after Butler scorched the Raptors for 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. But more importantly, 12 of those points came in the final quarter to escape with a 94-89 win, which evened the series at 1-1.

8. Sending His Old Team Packing (Game 6, 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals)

After Butler was traded to the Heat by the Sixers in the 2019 offseason, both teams eventually met in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Holding a 3-2 lead, Butler left no leaf unturned by dropping 32 points in the series clinching win. After the game, Butler would infamously yell the question, “Tobias Over Me?!”. The question was a nod to the Sixers’ decision to sign Tobias Harris while trading away Butler.

7. Leading the Timberwolves To Their First Playoff Win Since 2004 (Game 3, 2018 First Round)

After ending the Timberwolves’ playoff drought, Butler and crew had a daunting task of getting past James Harden and the Houston Rockets. Although they lost the series in five games, it was Butler who made it possible for the Timberwolves to snag at least one victory. The win marked their first playoff victory since 2004. In the 121-105 win, Butler tallied 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

6. 41 Points in 41 minutes (Game 1, 2022 Eastern Conference Finals)

Despite being without key players Duncan Robinson and Markieff Morris, that didn’t faze Jimmy Butler, who dropped 41 points in 41 minutes while adding 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Furthermore, a midrange fadeaway dagger and a block on the defensive end iced the 118-107 victory over the Boston Celtics to take Game One.

5. 47 Points and a Dagger (Game 6, 2022 Eastern Conference Finals)

The Heat needed everything they could get in order to keep their season alive against the Celtics despite taking Game 1. With the season on the line, the Heat relied on their resident superstar, Jimmy Butler, to do the heavy lifting by dropping 47 points, which was then a playoff career high. Moreover, it wasn’t a surprise that Butler came through once again in the clutch in a 111-103 victory over the Celtics to push a Game 7.

4. Drops Franchise Playoff Record of 56 Points (Game 4, 2023 First Round)

There’s no question that Jimmy Butler thrives under the bright lights of the postseason. In fact, despite going up against the top-seeded Bucks in the first round, Butler stepped it up to a whole new level by dropping a Heat playoff record of 56 points on 19-of-28 shooting. Thanks to Butler’s explosion, the Heat rallied from a 14-point deficit to take a 3-1 series lead over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

3. Second Triple Double in the Finals (Game 5, 2020 NBA Finals)

Despite being in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career during the 2020 NBA Bubble, Butler was unfazed by the pressure of being in the biggest basketball stage of them all. Going against LeBron James and the Lakers, Butler dropped his second triple double in the same Finals series by tallying 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to keep the Heat’s season alive.

2. 40-Point Triple Double (Game 3, 2020 NBA Finals)

If his second triple double was impressive, Butler’s first Finals triple double was even more outstanding. In the Heat’s Game 3 victory, Butler registered a historic 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to keep the series in striking distance at 2-1. Butler’s production was only the third triple-double in NBA Finals history.

1. Wild Shot That Sends It to Overtime (Game 5, 2023 First Round)

In an attempt to close out the series, the Heat had to handle a desperate Bucks team after holding a 3-1 lead. But given Butler’s ability to thrive in the clutch, he clearly turned some heads after executing a difficult alley-oop shot off an inbound pass to force overtime. With the Heat forcing an extra period, Butler and crew were able to knock off the top-seeded Bucks as an eight seed by winning Game 5, 128-126.