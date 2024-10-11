Jimmy Butler is currently the face of the Miami Heat. Over the past few years, Butler spearheaded the Heat to a pair of NBA Finals appearances in the span of four seasons. Furthermore, he has also racked up the accolades in the NBA. Butler is a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA Team player, a Most Improved Player of the Year winner, and five-time All-Defensive Team selection.

But while Butler is usually busy playing basketball, the Heat star is quite busy with things other than basketball when it comes to the offseason. Off the court, Butler has engaged in several endeavors, making him one of the most unique NBA players today that has helped Butler build a net worth of $80 million. Here's Jimmy Butler's 10 wildest off-the-court gigs.

10. Sports Illustrated guest editor

Expand Tweet

While it's normal for athletes to be featured on Sports Illustrated magazine, it's unusual for the same athlete to serve as a guest editor. However, while gracing the cover of the 2023 Basketball Preview issue, Butler showcased his writing chops by giving NBA fans a glimpse into his personal life off the basketball court. It was certainly a great insider's perspective by the All-Star guard.

9. Sous chef

Being in a kitchen involves having the ability to work through pressure-packed situations. While Butler has shown that he can do that on a basketball court, it's certainly a different story inside a kitchen.

However, that didn't stop the Heat superstar from being a Sous chef on his YouTube channel. Of course, Chef Ali probably enjoyed the services of his sous chef from the looks of it while making some thanksgiving meals.

8. Casual soccer player

Expand Tweet

Fresh from losing in the 2023 NBA Finals, Butler certainly knows how to keep his competitive spirits up. Just a few months later, Butler decided to play some soccer with Columbian singer J Balvin. Here, Butler showed his ability to play a different sport other than basketball. Nonetheless, the Heat star brought out his A-game.

7. Lifestyle model

A lot of basketball fans will agree that Butler has a likeable personality. As a result, it isn't surprising that clothing brand Bonobos secured the services of the Heat superstar for their brand campaign. Here, Butler showcased his taste in fashion while expressing his personality.

6. Tennis ball crew member

Expand Tweet

Aside from professional basketball, Butler is a huge fan of tennis. In fact, Butler even made an appearance at the 2023 US Open, where the six-time All-Star made his debut. The Heat star had a great time having a moment with his friend and tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

5. Bad Boys trailer

Just shortly after the Miami Heat were booted out of the first round, Butler opted not to rest at home. Instead, the Heat star decided to help promote the upcoming movie Bad Boys 4, which stars Oscar Award-winning actor Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Given that Butler is contemplating his future with Miami, being a Bad Boy was certainly a great idea.

4. Hollywood movie actor

While Butler showed us a glimpse of his acting chops, the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP actually appeared in a Hollywood film. Back in 2016, Butler made his big-screen debut in the comedy film Office Christmas Party.

The movie also starred Hollywood heavy hitters Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and Olivia Munn. Office Christmas Party also grossed $114 million worldwide.

3. Fall Out Boy music video actor

Aside from appearing in a trailer for Bad Boys 4, Butler also showcased his acting chops in the music video of Fall Out Boy’s So Much (for) Stardust. Butler sported his “emo look” on top of showing some of his dance moves. It's worth noting that Butler's “emo look” was one of the highlights of NBA Media Day prior to the 2023-2024 season.

2. Country music artist

Expand Tweet

Butler has always expressed his love for country music. In fact, the former Most Improved Player of the Year winner revealed that he’s piecing together his first album. Despite already claiming to have successfully recorded 60 songs, Butler aims to release up to 200 tracks for his debut album, as per reports. It's safe to say that NBA fans are eagerly anticipating Butler's album to drop.

1. Big Face Coffee

Expand Tweet

Among Butler’s off-court activities, it’s his passion for coffee that easily stands out. From a basic small-business project inside the NBA Bubble, Butler pushed for his coffee business to grow beyond the borders of the bubble. In fact, Butler launched his coffee brand Big Face Coffee, which is the fruit of Butler’s passion for coffee.