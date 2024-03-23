Jimmy Butler has had one spectacular career as a basketball player. The veteran forward has spent more than a decade in the NBA, playing for several different franchises. Butler averages nearly 22 points a game this year for the Miami Heat, a team that is fighting for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Years earlier, Butler was playing an instrumental role for a different team that was fighting for a different type of accolade–a national championship in the NCAA tournament.
MARQUEE PLAYER AT MARQUETTE
Jimmy Butler has had a long and winding road to success. He started his college career at a junior college, and was considered a two-star prospect. His success at junior college, however, led to an offer from a Big East powerhouse in Marquette. The Golden Eagles nabbed this under-the-radar player in 2008, when Buzz Williams was taking the reins from Tom Crean.
Butler had a solid career there in Wisconsin, emerging as one of the team's best players in his three seasons. In his first season at the program, Butler was a supporting role player. Butler didn't start a single game in his first season at Marquette. He did, however, play in 35 games. He averaged 5.6 points a contest, and grabbed 3.9 rebounds a game as a sophomore.
That season, Marquette made it to the NCAA tournament. The team defeated Utah State 58-57 in the first round, but fell in the Round of 32 to Missouri. In those games, Butler was seldom used, but he did lead the team's reserves in scoring 22 times that season, per the school.
JUNIOR YEAR
The transition was seamless from his sophomore to junior year. That season, Butler saw increased production all over the place. He finished the season with a 14.7 points per game scoring average, to go with 6.4 rebounds a game. Butler helped lead Marquette that season to a 22-12 record, and a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
The season ended in disappointment for the Golden Eagles. The team ended up getting bounced in the first round of March Madness, losing to Washington in the first round by two points. Butler had a tough game, getting only 8 points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field. It was not the outcome he had hoped for.
SENIOR YEAR
Butler entered his senior season in 2010-11 with a deep desire to win. That year, he continued his great production for the school, and he finished his career with a personal high of a 15.7 points per game average. He also grabbed six rebounds per game. His production would lead him to be a first round draft pick in the NBA Draft of 2011.
As a senior, Butler helped Marquette go to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Golden Eagles defeated Xavier and Big East rival Syracuse, before eventually falling to North Carolina in March Madness. Butler had his greatest postseason of his career that year. He poured in 15 to help pace his team past Xavier. Against Syracuse, he played nearly the entire game at 39 minutes of action. He finished with 10 points and five rebounds in that contest.
His final game as a Golden Eagle would turn out to be a humbling 81-63 loss to North Carolina. He did manage to get 15 points in that game, but it wasn't enough to keep his team dancing. Butler left for the NBA Draft, and scoring 1,277 points for the Big East school.
HEAT
Butler is in his fifth season with the Heat, and is battling injuries this year. He does have a very productive scoring average, getting almost 22 points a game. It's remarkable to see how his offensive game has developed over the years.
Once a role player coming off of the bench, Butler has built himself into one of the league's most respected veterans. Like a fine wine, Jimmy Butler seems to only get better with age. He has played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. In his career, he has averaged 18 points and five rebounds.
The Heat are 37-32 on the season, good for seventh in the Eastern Conference. The team next plays the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 7:00 Eastern.