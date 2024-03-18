The Miami Heat are optimistic that Jimmy Butler can return to the floor Monday night for a clash with the Philadelphia 76ers after he was upgraded to questionable on Miami's latest injury report, per Ira Winderman.
Butler missed Sunday's win over the Detroit Pistons due to a foot injury. The Heat barely survived against a 12-win Pistons team, only saved by Bam Adebayo's buzzer-beating three to claim a second consecutive victory over Detroit.
Butler has missed 20 games this season, including five of the Heat's last 15 games. Miami is 13-7 without Butler and is currently riding a four-game winning streak when their best player is not in the lineup.
The Heat have dealt with several injury issues throughout the season. They have seven full-time NBA players on their injury report with four remaining out on Monday. Despite that Miami has managed to keep the ship steady and stay in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Monday's game against the Sixers is a crucial one for both teams. Miami and Philadelphia enter the contest with identical 37-30 records, placing them in seventh and eighth respectively in the Eastern Conference standings. If the season ended today, the Heat would host the Sixers in the play-in tournament for the Eastern Conference's seventh-seed.
The Indiana Pacers sit a half-game ahead of Miami and Philadelphia for the last guaranteed playoff spot in the conference. The Pacers have one fewer game remaining than the Heat and Sixers.
Getting Jimmy Butler back in the lineup full-time would be huge for the Heat, but having him healthy for the playoffs is the priority. The Heat reached the NBA Finals last season after reaching the postseason via the play-in tournament. Though it might not be the ideal way they want, Miami's path to another championship series might be similar this year.