Well, another NFL season is in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again, and now 31 other teams are facing the challenge of getting on their level. One of the premier ways to accomplish that goal, or at least get closer to it, is through free agency. The free agent class has some bona fide superstars, and we’re ranking the 25 best players on the market during this 2023 NFL Free Agency period. This list could certainly change depending on cuts ahead of free agency.

25. OT Kaleb McGary

There are a few great offensive tackles on the market this offseason, and Kaleb McGary is one of them. He finished the 2022 season with a very strong 86.6 PFF grade and has only missed three games in four NFL seasons. Atlanta has a ton of cap space this offseason, so it’s very likely he stays put.

24. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster experienced a career renaissance while playing in Kansas City on a one-year deal. The ex-Steelers receiver became a key part of the Chiefs’ high-flying offense and became a key contributor for the Super Bowl champs. Now, he gets the chance to earn a big payday, whether it be in KC or elsewhere.

23. S Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer has blossomed into a stud recently with the Bills. The star safety earned a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2021, and he followed it up with a Pro Bowl season in 2022 despite missing five games. However, that missed time, as well as him turning 32 this offseason, may impact his market. Considering that Buffalo is nearly $20 million over the cap, Poyer could be heading elsewhere.

22. DE Marcus Davenport

Marcus Davenport’s career in New Orleans has been the epitome of a roller coaster. He had six sacks in 2019, 1.5 in 2020, nine in 2021 and just 0.5 in 2022. His injury record is also very spotty, as he has not played a full season in his five-year career. That said, he is a solid run defender and should find a home in NFL free agency.

21. DE Dre’Mont Jones

Denver’s defense was the bright spot in a miserable season, and Dre’Mont Jones was a key contributor on said defense. The fourth-year defensive end tallied 6.5 sacks this season and has 18.5 over the last three seasons. His late-season injury is a bit concerning, but the 26-year-old should have plenty of suitors.

20. DE Yannick Ngakoue

In his first season in Indianapolis, Yannick Ngakoue was one of the few bright spots in a disastrous season for the Colts. He accounted for 9.5 sacks in 2022, nearly matching his 10 sacks with the Raiders in 2021. Ngakoue has played for five different teams over the last four years, and he could be on the move again this offseason.

19. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most interesting players on the market this offseason. He’s inconsistent, injury-prone and turns 32 next season, but he simply wins when he’s under center. With how crowded San Francisco’s QB room is, Garoppolo will certainly be in a new uniform next season.

18. TE Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz saw a decline in production playing on the franchise tag in 2022, finishing with 57 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns. However, a large part of that drop has to do with Dak Prescott missing time, and those numbers are still decent. Schultz is just 26 years old and could be the best tight end on the market in 2023 NFL free agency.

17. DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson is a textbook example of a nose tackle. Tomlinson won’t get a ton of sacks, but he takes up space in the middle of the line and is a force in the run game. The Vikings just pushed back his contract void date, but he could easily find a new home in 2023.

16. RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard had a monster 2022 season for Dallas, accounting for nearly 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns to become the Cowboys’ feature back. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken leg in the Divisional Round loss to San Francisco, which will certainly affect his market. Many have speculated about Dallas using the franchise tag on him, but the cap situation might make it difficult.

15. OT Mike McGlinchey

Mike McGlinchey has carved out a solid niche for himself in San Francisco’s scheme, and now he’ll hope to cash in on the open market. He started every game this season and finished with a decent PFF grade of 71.5, and he should be one of the top linemen in the class.

14. CB Jamel Dean

Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean figures to be one of the best corners on the market this offseason. He has seven interceptions in four seasons and had a solid 77.4 PFF grade in 2022. With Tampa Bay having the worst cap situation in football, there’s a good chance Dean heads to a new team.

13. LB Lavonte David

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lavonte David is another Buccaneer, but he has been with the team for more than a decade. Even at 32 years old, David had a very productive season with 124 tackles and an 84.1 PFF grade, so he can still play at a high level. It’s hard to imagine him in another jersey, but Tampa’s cap situation complicates his potential return.

12. QB Daniel Jones

In his first year under Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones finally broke out in 2022. He set career highs in passing and rushing yards, and drastically cut down on the turnovers that plagued him in years prior. He is reportedly asking for a massive deal, but the Giants have said they want to bring him back.

11. S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

One of the Eagles’ best moves of the 2022 offseason was acquiring Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. He only rewarded Philly with six interceptions, tied for the most in the league despite missing five games. The Eagles would obviously love to bring him back, but it may not be possible with limited cap space and so many free agents.

10. RB Saquon Barkley

After two straight injury-plagued seasons, Saquon Barkley rebounded in a big way this season. He rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns, the most since his rookie season. His injury issues may scare some teams away, but he’s an absolutely electric player when healthy. The Giants want to keep him, but don’t rule out a departure.

9. RB Josh Jacobs

This free agent class features many prominent running backs, and Josh Jacobs is arguably the best of them. The Raiders running back led the league with a career-high 1,653 yards, with 12 touchdowns to boot. The 25-year-old is the youngest of the free agent running backs and has a pretty good injury record, so he may get the biggest payday of them all, but there’s also a good chance he gets franchise tagged.

8. CB James Bradberry

James Bradberry will be the best cornerback on the market this offseason. He had a great first season in Philadelphia, with three interceptions and 17 passes defended on the year. The now-infamous Super Bowl holding penalty was a bad end to the season, but it shouldn’t take away from how good Bradberry was this year.

7. S Jessie Bates

Jessie Bates has quietly been a star for an underrated Bengals defense. The fifth-year safety had another strong season in 2022, finishing with 71 tackles and four interceptions. Cincinnati already used the franchise tag on Bates last offseason, so he could hit the market in 2023 NFL free agency.

6. QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith was one of the NFL’s best stories in 2022. After not starting for seven years, the Seahawks called on Smith after trading franchise icon Russell Wilson, and Smith delivered. The veteran QB led the NFL in completion percentage while throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 11 picks, leading Seattle to the playoffs and winning Comeback Player of the Year. The franchise tag is an option for Smith, but that isn’t guaranteed.

5. QB Derek Carr

The Raiders just released Derek Carr last week, ending his nine-year run with the team. Carr had a disappointing season in 2022, but he has been a consistently solid QB for years before this one. He should be one of the hottest commodities on the QB carousel this offseason.

4. DT Daron Payne

Daron Payne broke out in a huge way in 2022, with 11.5 sacks after posting 14.5 in his first four seasons. He’s also a good run defender and is only 25 (26 next season), so he is one of the premier defenders on the market. The Commanders are reportedly planning to use the franchise tag on him, but it’s not a sure thing just yet.

The Commanders are expected to use the franchise tag on free-agent DT Daron Payne, per @BenStandig. pic.twitter.com/p0DXM3Dvs7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 22, 2023

3. OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Orlando Brown Jr. is the cream of the crop in terms of free agent offensive linemen. The Chiefs’ blindside blocker is a four-time Pro Bowler, will be just 27 next season and posted a solid 75.8 PFF grade this season. He is another franchise tag candidate, but if KC doesn’t use it on him, he will get a massive deal on the open market.

2. DT Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave has steadily improved in each of his three seasons in Philly, and that came to a head in 2022. The Eagles defensive tackle posted a whopping 11 sacks this season, fourth-most at his position. Although he is 30, he is also extremely reliable, with just two missed games in seven seasons. He may be THE premier defensive player in free agency this season.

1. QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson isn’t just the biggest free agent in this class, but arguably the biggest free agent in recent memory. The Ravens superstar has an MVP under his belt and is one of the most electric players in football. Baltimore obviously wants to retain him, but contract negotiations remain an issue. The Ravens might wind up tagging him, but a trade seems to be a possibility.