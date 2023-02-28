After nine seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, NFL quarterback Derek Carr will be moving on from the franchise this offseason. The only question is which team would the 31-year old quarterback play for following a down 2022 season. The New Orleans Saints and New York Jets have already expressed interest in adding Carr, but another team seems to have joined the free agency pursuit for the veteran quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carr will be meeting with the Carolina Panthers brass as well when he arrives in Indianapolis today. Carr has already met with representatives of Saints and Jets, and Rapoport added that other teams could throw themselves into the mix for the longtime Raiders QB.

Derek Carr won’t be a cheap option for teams in free agency. Carr is reportedly seeking a contract worth around $35 million, which would put him on par with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for the ninth-highest paid in their position.

Carr’s disappointing 2022 campaign, however, could put teams off his exorbitant asking price. Carr’s pass completion rate fell off, although the change in the Raiders’ offensive system following the hiring of Josh McDaniels as their new head coach couldn’t have helped matters.

Nonetheless, Derek Carr’s veteran presence and steady, reliable hand at the quarterback position should make him an attractive target for teams looking for stability. In particular, the Panthers started three players at the position last year, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and P.J Walker splitting time. Thus, it makes sense for Carolina to devote their resources into what could be the answer for them at QB.